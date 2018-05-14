Villagers Summon Native Doctor Alleged To Be Involved In Ritual Murder Of An 85-Year-Old Woman

Hand of a woman (File photo)

The Traditional ruler of Nando Community in Anambra East local government Area of Anambra state, Igwe Chinedu Nwakonauche has demanded further investigation into the alleged ritual murder of Roseline Okadigbo (82) by his son, Christopher Okadigbo, according to a report by Nigerian Tribune.

The community members also cross-examined the native doctor, Nnamdi Nwawuo, who was alleged to have shielded the prime suspect Christopher Okadigbo, the alleged murderer of his mother, Roseline Okadigbo who took refuge in his house, denied the youths’ access to the suspect until the intervention of the police that aided his arrest.

It was gathered that the Native doctor who was rumoured to be linked with the killing of Mrs Roseline Okadigbo by her son Christopher Okagigbo, appeared before the kings and the entire Nando community to narrate his part in the incident which he claimed he did to shelter a friend he feigned ignorance of his offence before his arrest.

Nwawuo expressed disappointment that some people in the community would associate such heinous act to him, vowed that he is innocent of the allegation as he had deposited in his statement with the police.

On his part, the first son of the deceased, Innocent Okadigbo, a businessman who based took time to explain the activities his brother put up before the gruesome murder of their mother.

He explained further how he received a distressed call from one Pius Aniefule who informed him about the incident and how one Ameke Nndolu a friend to Christopher Okadigbo was apprehended after trying to escape from the house the deceased body was found lifeless in her pool of blood.

In a similar testimony before the elders, the President General of Nando community Ignatius Aghadinuno lamented that people would indulge in such wicked act to butcher an 82-year-old woman, even linked to her son, accompanied by his friend in the act.

He Stated the position of the custom that talks about the killing of the innocent soul by any member of the community, even if the suspect denied before the law enforcement agency, he affirmed that the deity will surely Fitch out the culprit and be administered the recompense for such dastardly act.

When contacted via telephone interview, the new police public relations officer, Anambra State command CSP Haruna Mohammed confirmed the incident and disclosed that the two suspects have been charged to court.

The community are hell bent that the culprits should not go unpunished while some preferred that the matter should be handled in the traditional way where the culprit would be sorted out by the deity of the land and the reward of murder would be melted at the suspect which is interpreted as death by hanging, according to the custom of the people of Nando Community of Anambra state .

It could be recalled that last week Wednesday, a 52-year-old son of the deceased, Christopher Okadigbo in partnership with his friend, Mr Ameke Udolu killed his octogenarian mother Mrs Roseline Okadigbo, for ritual purpose. And part of the 82-year-old woman’s body- the eye and heart were said to have been removed at the time her body was found at her apartment in Nando community of Anambra state.

