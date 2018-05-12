Villagers Terrified After This Mysterious, Giant Beast Appeared On The Beach (Photos)

Stunned residents gawp at the odd alien looking animal on their beach

A huge foul-smelling creature that washed up on a beach in broad daylight has left locals terrified that it could spell impending doom.

The beast was found at about 7pm last night, with villages in the Philippines fearing that the so-called ‘globster’ could be a semi-mythological sea creature that washes up on beaches shortly before natural disasters.

It is unclear at this stage what exactly it could be… but officials believe it is some kind of whale

Villagers flocked to see the 20ft long dead carcass this morning, posing for selfies in Oriental Mindoro province.

Marine workers later arrived to take samples of the currently unidentified creature, which officials believe is some sort of whale.

But some locals are convinced the beast is an ominous sign of an impending disaster.

Resident Tam Maling said: ”An earthquake is heading for Oriental Mindoro. The big globster is a sign of something bad coming. Please pray for us.”

“Globster” is the name given to an unidentified beast.

Vincent Dela Pena Badillo added: ”Many were alarmed including me when we learned the news about it. It has been told that when creatures from the deepest parts of the ocean start appearing, something bad will happen.”

Mother-of-two Imelda Mariz said she had taken her children to see the creature which they thought was a ”monster”.

She said: ”I couldn’t believe what it was, I’ve never seen anything like it. In God’s name, I was shocked. The children were scared it was a dead monster. Nobody knows what it is yet.”

Neighbouring residents gathered round the creepy corpse laying in shallow sea water on the beach in the town of San Antonio for a closer look at the animal.

It is about 4ft wide at one end and about 2ft wide at the other with a greyish white colour.

***

