Violence Erupts In Amassoma, Niger Delta University Host Community (Graphic Photos)

One of the victims of the clash

There is currently a clash between indigenes of Amassoma (Niger Delta University host community) and security operatives.

It all started when some non-academic staffs were dropped by the governor which resulted in a serious protest by the women and the youths last week.

Report has it that the angry protesters shut the school gate thereby preventing movement in the school vicinity. On Friday, 18th May, it was reported that resolutions were reached at a meeting of NDU governing council, traditional rulers and stakeholders of the community.

On one of the resolutions reached, it was said that the paramount rulers and the host community should ensure the reopening of the varsity gate shut by the protesters latest Saturday, 19th May but however, the gate was still locked as of Sunday, 20th May.

Report has it that cops were deployed to the community in the early hours of Tuesday, 22nd May, which is today, they reopened the gate and surrounded the school vicinity.

However, the angry youths of the community with war songs chased the cops and shut the gate again.

Report has it that more cops has been deployed to the community and there have been a sporadic shoot out between the two parties.

See more photos:

