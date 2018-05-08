Local News

Viral Photos Of Governor Rauf Aregbesola Of Osun State Helping Accident Victims On The Road

Photos have shown the moment the governor of Osun state was seen lending a helping hand to some accident victims on the road.

The governor shared the photos himself on Twitter after helping the victims. He seemed elated to have participated in the rescue efforts.

The governor revealed that he was impressed by how quickly the Osun Ambulance service responded to emergency calls from the accident scene.

See more photos below:

