‘Virgin’ Nigerian American Actress, Yvonne Orji Finds Love At 34 (Photos)

Yvonne Orji and Emmanuel Acho

Nigerian American actress, Yvonne Orji, who made headlines in 2017 when she declared she will remain a virgin till marriage, has found love at 34 and she is already flaunting her man.

Yvonne Orji who gave us a Bae Watch alert, is currently dating a 27-year old former American football linebacker, Emmanuel Acho, who is currently an analyst on ESPN.

They both announced their relationship yesterday on social media by posting photos on their pages.

The 34-year old actress captioned her photo “Jesus out here answering prayers on a Sunday.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria