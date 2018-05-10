Gossip, News

VP Osinbajo To Meet With World Bank’s Officials In Abuja On Thursday

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will meet with officials of World Bank to deliberate on the projects being sponsored in Nigeria by the development finance institution in Abuja on Thursday.  



The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun and some state Governors are expected to join Osinbajo in the meeting with World Bank officials comprising of 10 Executive Directors.

This was confirmed in a tweet sent out on Wednesday through the official twitter account of the government of Nigeria.

The tweet read, “The World Bank officials will arrive Lagos today. The World Bank delegation will meet with Vice President Prof. Osinbajo and Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun on Thursday, May 10th.”

The Ministry of Finance also confirmed the meeting in a statement released on its official Twitter account.

The ministry said the visit will help in giving “a first-hand impression of the challenges that both the Federal and State Governments face in implementing development projects as well as ensuring good governance overall.”

The Ministry added that the meeting will “further support the goals of the World Bank regarding member-countries, as well as the effectiveness of the Executive Directors in providing the necessary support.


The ministry further revealed that the World Bank officials will also meet with members of the organized private sector and undertake a tour of LAPO Microfinance project in Lagos and Azura Power Plant in Edo State.

The delegation will discuss ongoing World Bank projects and Nigeria’s development priorities with the Vice President, Minister of Finance and the state governors.


