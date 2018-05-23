Warri-based Cleric, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, Poses With His Newly Acquired Private Jet (Photos)

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, the popular Warri-based clergyman acquired a private jet in March this year and is obviously very proud of it.

The prophet took to his Facebook page to share photos of himself posing with the jet this morning.

Captioning them, he wrote: “Waking up every morning is testimony of God Grace, oh Lord. Your love knows no end, and I am forever grateful for that. Let your life revolve around the Lord’s word as you prepare for the day.

“God will order your steps and protect you. Lead you not into temptation and grant you success in all you endeavors. Amen”

