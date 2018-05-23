Local News

Warri-based Cleric, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, Poses With His Newly Acquired Private Jet (Photos)

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, the popular Warri-based clergyman acquired a private jet in March this year and is obviously very proud of it.

The prophet took to his Facebook page to share photos of himself posing with the jet this morning.

Captioning them, he  wrote: “Waking up every morning is testimony of God Grace, oh Lord. Your love knows no end, and I am forever grateful for that. Let your life revolve around the Lord’s word as you prepare for the day.

“God will order your steps and protect you. Lead you not into temptation and grant you success in all you endeavors. Amen”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Ini Edo Poses With Her Black G-Wagon Benz In New Adorable Photos

NBC Shuts Down Okorocha’s Radio Station, Reach FM In Imo State

‘Millionaire Security Guard’ Who Lives Fake Life At Work, And Spends Lavish With Stolen Funds Arrested (Photos)

Why Nigerian Ladies Should Be Like Chioma – Davido

Meet The Female Airport Cleaner Who Returned $6,000 She Found Inside The Toilet (Photo)

Young Mom Celebrates Her Cute Son With The Most Beautiful Black Skin (Photos)

Romeo And Juliet: Inseparable Couple Die Same Day After Celebrating 61st Wedding Anniversary

Linda Ikeji Bares Baby Bump In New Photos To Address Fake Pregnancy Rumour

Breaking News: Arsenal Announces Unai Emery As New Coach After Wenger’s Exit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *