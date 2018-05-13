Politics, Trending

Was Fayemi Right to contest Ekiti APC Primaries without first resigning Ministerial Position?

 

 

 

President Muhammadu Buhari earlier today congratulated Kayode Fayemi for winning the All Progressives Congress, APC primaries in Ekiti state. Fayemi who will be contesting July 14th gubernatorial elections in the state will run against Ayodele Fayose and other aspirants.

However, some Nigerians criticized why Fayemi, who is still the Minister of Solid Minerals didn’t resign before contesting the APC primaries. They stated further that the very much criticized People Democratic Partied, PDP 16 year rule didn’t tolerate people still holding certain positions to contest.

