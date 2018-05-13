Was Fayemi Right to contest Ekiti APC Primaries without first resigning Ministerial Position?

President Muhammadu Buhari earlier today congratulated Kayode Fayemi for winning the All Progressives Congress, APC primaries in Ekiti state. Fayemi who will be contesting July 14th gubernatorial elections in the state will run against Ayodele Fayose and other aspirants.

However, some Nigerians criticized why Fayemi, who is still the Minister of Solid Minerals didn’t resign before contesting the APC primaries. They stated further that the very much criticized People Democratic Partied, PDP 16 year rule didn’t tolerate people still holding certain positions to contest.

See some reactions below;

Something is not just right with this govt, under the PDP govt that u all love to abuse, no Minister ever contests election primaries without first resigning his Ministerial appointment. So where is the APC moral compass of change? — Mikhail Barnabas (@barnaby04) May 13, 2018

During the 16 years of PDP misrule, Ministers resigned before contesting for elective positions. Buhari's Minister is APC governorship candidate for Ekiti State Every single bar has been lowered into the River Niger Change — richard okojevoh (@ovigho) May 13, 2018