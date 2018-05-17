News

Watch As Man’s Samsung Galaxy Phone Caught Fire & Exploded During Office Hours In Abuja (Video)

A Twitter user identified as Plangkat Miller-Ham (@peekaymila), has taken to the social networking platform to post a shocking video of mobile phone which caught fire and exploded at a desk.

According to the poster, his colleague’s Samsung phone reportedly worth up to N200,000 explodes on his desk during office hours at the Federal Capital, Abuja.

He posted the video and wrote; “My colleague’s Samsung Galaxy S7 just exploded on his table. Those whatsapp messages our mothers’ have been sending us are true, guys.”

Watch the video below;

