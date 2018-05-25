Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Watch how this Nigerian man beat racism out of a South African bully (Video)

An alleged racist South African bully got the beating of his life from a Nigerian man after he tried to intimidate him in his country.

A social media user, Cedar Emmanuel Bucyrus has taken to Facebook to share a shocking video showing a Nigerian man beating the hell out of a racist South African man who tried to bully him.

The White man who tried to racially abuse and intimidate him, first attacked the Nigerian man who wasted no time to teach him a lesson.

Sharing the video, Cedar Bucyrus wrote:

“Lol don’t mess with any Nigerian thats hustling for his papers in diaspora! The yellow guy couldn’t comprehend the meaning of “you Dey Mad”

Don’t start what u can not finish!

Ndi South Africa😂😂😂😂😂.”

See video below:

