Watch this adorable video of Iyabo Ojo and daughter vibing to Davido’s “Assurance”

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and her popular teenage daughter, Priscilla are the latest to appreciate Davido's latest hit song, Assurance.







The dynamic duo were having good times in the car and singing along.

Iyabo Ojo in addition to being an actress is also a business woman. She has a clothing line and recently opened a restaurant.



She recently revealed how she surprised people by selling her landed properties and jewelries just to open the restaurant. In her words:

“I did not collect a loan to open my business, I saved. I had been planning to open this place for a very long time, so I had been saving. When I wanted to get my new office

building, I sold some of my property. I sold almost all my gold if not everything. During that time, I sold one batch and when I needed more money, I sold the rest. I told myself to forget about gold for now because I know that I can make the money back later. With the support of good people as well, I was able to get my office building. The first lady of Kwara State who came to inaugurate the building supported me. Some of my godparents also supported me because I told them that I wanted to sell amala,” she said.