‘We didn’t collect money from Tekno for compensation’ – Danfo Drivers

Mountain Black of the Nigerian music group, popularly known as Danfo Drivers, has revealed that they didn’t collect money from Tekno to settle their dispute with him.

Recall that Danfo Drivers recently called out Tekno for remaking their hit song, Kponlogo, without seeking permission.

Speaking with GoldmyneTV, Mountain Black said they had forgiven Tekno after paying them a visit in Abuja on Wednesday. But, he quickly noted that they didn’t collect money from him as compensation.

He explained:

“We didn’t collect any money from Tekno; you can ask him. The deed has been done; we cannot reverse it any longer. He planned to release the video of the song last week. He asked if he could go ahead and we gave him our permission. But I told him we could do a remix later.”

Mountain Black said they wouldn’t have spoken out angrily if he had treated them well. According to him, they had earlier agreed that they would see at the Eko Hotel in Lagos after the Headies Award but he refused to pick their calls.

“Why would you release a job without telling the owner of the song? When he called that he wanted to see us, I told him we were busy but we should meet at the Headies and he said it was okay. We were invited for the Headies at the Eko Hotel and he lives very close. On that day, we called him and he was not picking up. That was why I granted an interview where I said we were looking for Tekno.

“Last week Wednesday, he called that he was coming to see us in Abuja. So, he came down to Abuja and apologised for what he did. I told him we were not interested in his money but we wanted him to work together with us as a team.”

