We Didn’t Invite Journalist Who Released IGP’s ‘transmission’ video – Police

Kano police state command debunks reports, it is after Liberty Television reporter, Aminu Nurudeen who is said to have published a video of Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police (IGP), struggling to read his won speech at an event in Kano.
Earlier reports claim Nurudeen went into hiding after the Kano police invited him for questioning. However, in a statement on Saturday, Musa Majiya, spokesman of the Kano police command, said no journalist was invited over the video clip. See what Majiya said:
“The attention of Kano state police command is drawn to trending headlines in some national dailies and online media that the ’Police Launched prove, threaten bloggers arrest’ over IGP’s trending video,” the statement read.
“The command hereby debunks the news as false in its entirety and an act by mischief makers.
“No journalist was arrested nor invited by the command for interrogation over the video clip. It is crystal clear that the ommand maintain cordial relationship with the state chapter of the NUJ, the correspondence Chapel and all bloggers.
“The media outlets responsible for the report had their correspondents here in Kano but none consulted the command to verify the news. No manhunt of any journalist what so ever by the Kano police command, please.”