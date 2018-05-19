Metro News, Trending

We Didn’t Invite Journalist Who Released IGP’s ‘transmission’ video – Police

Kano police state command debunks reports, it is after Liberty Television reporter,  Aminu Nurudeen who is said to have published a video of Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police (IGP), struggling to read his won speech at an event in Kano.

Earlier reports claim Nurudeen went into hiding after the Kano police invited him for questioning. However, in a statement on Saturday, Musa Majiya, spokesman of the Kano police command, said no journalist was invited over the video clip. See what Majiya said:

“The attention of Kano state police command is drawn to trending headlines in some national dailies and online media that the ’Police Launched prove, threaten bloggers arrest’ over IGP’s trending video,” the statement read.

“The command hereby debunks the news as false in its entirety and an act by mischief makers.

“No journalist was arrested nor invited by the command for interrogation over the video clip. It is crystal clear that the ommand maintain cordial relationship with the state chapter of the NUJ, the correspondence Chapel and all bloggers.

“The media outlets responsible for the report had their correspondents here in Kano but none consulted the command to verify the news. No manhunt of any journalist what so ever by the Kano police command, please.”


You may also like

Offa Robbery: Fresh Facts Emerge

Journalist who released IG Idris’ ‘transmission’ video ‘goes into hiding

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 19th May

Heartwarming video of young Nigerian soldiers dancing and praising God in the jungle (Watch)

Twitter user shows off his 21-year-old female mechanic who plies her trade in Ikorodu

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 18th May

IGP Idris Says You Can Search Police Before they Search You- Nigerians Say Except you want to Die

Not Legally Binding? Nigerians Who Got Married at Ikoyi Registry React

15 THREATS TO DEMOCRACY IN NIGERIA – Shehu Sani

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *