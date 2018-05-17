News

We Don’t Need Donations To Bury Aisha Abimbola, Late Actress’ Family Speaks [Video]

Family of top Nollywood actress, Aisha Abimbola who just died of cancer are saying they do not need any fund to bury their loved one and they will bury her with the help of Canadian government because she was a citizen.

Her close friend and colleague, Lola Alao who knows people can go ahead and start soliciting funds which won’t ever get to her family, took out time from her mourning period to record a video on behalf of Aisha’s family and asked that no one should contribute a penny to anyone for her burial. Watch the video below…

Special announcement!!!

A post shared by officialafeezowo (@officialafeezowo) on

– Ladunliadinews


