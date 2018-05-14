Local News

What Alan Shearer Said After Salah Made History In The EPL

Alan Shearer, a former England international has reacted to the news that the Egyptian king, Salah has broken his record.
 

Alan Shearer

Newcastle legend, Alan Shearer has congratulated Liverpool ace, Mohamed Salah, for breaking the record of scoring the most number of goals in a 38-game Premier League season.

It would be recalled that that Salah netted the opener in Liverpool’s final game of the season against Brighton on Sunday to set a new Premier League goal record.

The record had been level between three players at 31 goals in 38 games: Alan Shearer, (Blackburn Rovers, 1995-96) Cristiano Ronaldo, (Manchester United, 2007-08), Luis Suárez (Liverpool, 2013-14).

But the Egyptian international has now broken the record, as the forward is credited with 32 goals in 38 EPL matches.

Consequently, Shearer congratulated the 25-year-old for overtaking his English Premier League scoring record.

“Congratulations Mo Salah on beating our record – myself, Luis Suarez and Cristiano Ronaldo,” Shearer tweeted through the Premier League’s official Twitter handle.

“You’ve had a magnificent season. What an impact you’ve had in that Liverpool team. It must be a joy to play in that team with so many chances created. Keep up the good work.”

