What An Assurance: Banky W Assures His Pretty Wife, Adesua That He Likes Her Small ‘Chest’

Banky & Adesua

Nigeria’s most loved celebrity couple, Banky W and Adesua Etomi-Wellington, who are well known for gushing over each other on social media, are trending online after they both shared cute comments on a post shared by Adesua on Instagram.

The two lovebirds started the drama when the beautiful actress took to her Instagram page and shared a video clip to congratulate her media personalty friend, Toolz Oniru-Demuren, who recently launched a lingerie line for plus-size women.

The Nollywood screen star, Adesua who congratulated her friend made a joke, stating that she would have bought lingerie if she had big burst.

Her husband, Banky W then commented under the post, declaring that he loves her small burst like that.

Read the lovey dovey couple’s comments below:

