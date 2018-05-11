What ‘Angry’ Cesc Fabregas Did To Huddersfield Coach, Wagner After Chelsea’s 1-1 Draw

Huddersfield coach, David Wagner has disclosed what Chelsea midfielder, Cesc Fabregas did to him after his side drew 1-1 with the Blues in Wednesday’s Premier League clash at the Stamford Bridge.

It was disappointment for Chelsea as they failed to overcome Huddersfield at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night as the Blues’ hopes of finishing in the top four ended after the 1-1 draw against the Terriers.

Laurent Depoitre gave Huddersfield the lead in the 50th minute when he capitalised on an awkward long ball that Chelsea failed to clear, and Marcos Alonso levelled the scores in the 62nd minute in fortuitous circumstances, an attempted clearance ricocheting off his face and into the net.

There was still time for Chelsea to grab a winner but Huddersfield held on for the point that secures their Premier League status. And while Huddersfield coach, David Wagner and his players celebrated a remarkable achievement, Chelsea’s players were left to reflect on a really disappointed result.

The disappointment was clear to see at full-time, with a newspaper journalist, Sam Cunningham tweeting an incident that he saw at the end of the match, saying that Cesc Fabregas refused to shake Wagner’s hand at full-time.

While speaking on his exchange with the Chelsea playmaker, Wagner said: “He was angry, he was speaking Spanish, I didn’t hear him. He had a really good game.”

The result has done little to quell the idea that Conte won’t be Chelsea’s manager next season and the Italian ducked any questions surrounding his future at his post-match press conference.

“I think for this season this is my last game, it’s always the same and I don’t have anything to add,” Conte said. “This is not my task, there is a club to judge the situation and then to take the best decision.”

It seems at this point that a parting of ways may be the best options for club and manager.