What APC Said About Its Ex-Spokesman, Timi Frank Apoligising To Jonathan And Criticising Buhari

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressive Congress, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, in a statement, has reacted to the open letter written by a former spokesman of the party, Timi Frank, who publicly apologised to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, and criticised President Muhamamdu Buhari, saying that economy under him was worse.

TORI News had reported that in an open letter released earlier on Sunday, Timi Frank had said Buhari “replaced rule of law with rule of force”, making life “worthless” for Nigerians while failing to address killings and rampant corruption under his watch.

“I would first of all like to use this opportunity to formally apologise to the immediate past President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, for all the tantrums and mistreatment orchestrated by me against his person while he held sway at the helm of affairs of our great country,” read a part of his letter.

Another part of the letter read; “Under Jonathan, Nigerians enjoyed freedom of speech, association and right to hold dissenting views including organising and partaking in protests against unwelcome government policies. All these are no go areas today. Does it mean Jonathan was a better democrat? It is a fact that no member of the APC which was then in the opposition before 2015 was jailed or harassed for expressing dissent.”

In the reaction, Bollaji Abdullahi said that Timi Frank, who was suspended as its Deputy National Publicity Secretary in 2016, is no longer an important member of its fold.

“Our attention has been drawn to a report on the online newspaper, thecable.ng in which one Timi Frank was addressed as a ‘Chieftain’ of the All Progressives Congress (APC),” Abdullahi said.

“We wish to correct the wrong designation and remind the newspaper and indeed the general public that Timi Frank has since November 2016 been suspended as a member of the APC following a recommendation of an APC disciplinary committee and subsequent ratification by the Party’s South South Zonal Executive Committee.

“Hence, whatever position Timi Frank holds or canvasses is done in his personal capacity and has no bearing on the APC.”

