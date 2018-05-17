Politics, Trending

What Are You Afraid Of? Nigerians Blast Saraki Over Alleged Plot by IG Idris to Implicate Him

Senate President Bukola Saraki at the plenary of the Senate on Wednesday morning, said there are directives from IGP Idris Ibrahim to take statement from some cultists, who were arrested in Kwara State, with plans for the culprits to implicate and blackmail him.

Saraki, afterwards stepped down for Ike Ekweremadu, his deputy, to preside over the composition of an ad-hoc committee to deliberate on the matter, which the Senate described as “very serious and grievous”.

Some Nigerians have however taken to social media to react to the matter. Some of them wondered why what Mr Sakari is so afraid of, that the arrest of some cultists in Kwara should bother him to that length.

