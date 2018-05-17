What Are You Afraid Of? Nigerians Blast Saraki Over Alleged Plot by IG Idris to Implicate Him

Senate President Bukola Saraki at the plenary of the Senate on Wednesday morning, said there are directives from IGP Idris Ibrahim to take statement from some cultists, who were arrested in Kwara State, with plans for the culprits to implicate and blackmail him.

Saraki, afterwards stepped down for Ike Ekweremadu, his deputy, to preside over the composition of an ad-hoc committee to deliberate on the matter, which the Senate described as “very serious and grievous”.

Some Nigerians have however taken to social media to react to the matter. Some of them wondered why what Mr Sakari is so afraid of, that the arrest of some cultists in Kwara should bother him to that length.

VIDEO: Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, speaking about the alleged plot by the Police to implicate him using coerced cultists. pic.twitter.com/6G0rho3Iwu — The Senate President (@SPNigeria) May 16, 2018

How come the state governor is aware of the situation of these particular cultists? There are several cases going on in the state, why is the governor and SP so interested in this case “in particular”? Criminals! — gbade (@GbadeTweet) May 16, 2018

On the ongoing controversy between the IGP and Saraki, after listening to the two sides, rather than get caught up in the intrigues playing out; I think we should just let them fight it out fair or dirty because this neither about us or democracy. It's strictly politics — sani borno (@SaniBorno) May 17, 2018

Just a small question.

Does Saraki monitor all the arrests made in Kwara state on a day to day basis.

Does he know how may pickpockets were picked up today for picking people’s pockets.

Why is he so interested in those cultists? — David Atta (@the_davidatta) May 17, 2018

Then why did Saraki submit himself to the CCT calmly.

What makes this case so special that he's so worried about it.

Surely Saraki doesn't a expect a judge to simply take the word of cultists over his own, our esteemed Senate President….

Unless they have evidence. — David Atta (@the_davidatta) May 17, 2018