What Happened When We Met Tekno – Danfo Drivers

Contrary to popular opinion, Tekno did not pay a compensation to Danfo Drivers for using their material on his single Jogodo.

Following the release of Jogodo, Danfo Driver called out Tekno in an interview for sampling their song without permission and threatened to take actions against him if he did not make moves to correct his wrongs. Tekno reacted fast to the video and he reached out to his senior colleagues. He even shared a picture of him spending time with them on his Instagram page, sending a message that they have reconciled and it was rumored that he compensated them with money.

According to GoldmyneTV, one of the members of the Danfo Drivers group, Mountain Black admitted that indeed Tekno has been forgiven after he visited them in Abuja. But, he cleared the wrong notion that they were paid.

“We didn’t collect any money from Tekno; you can ask him. The deed has been done; we cannot reverse it any longer. He planned to release the video of the song last week. He asked if he could go ahead and we gave him our permission. But I told him we could do a remix later”, he said.

According to the report, Mountain Black said that they reacted angrily because Tekno did not treat them well. He revealed that they had earlier agreed that they would see at the Eko Hotel in Lagos after the Headies Award but Tekno refused to pick their calls.

“Why would you release a job without telling the owner of the song? When he called that he wanted to see us, I told him we were busy but we should meet at the Headies and he said it was okay. We were invited for the Headies at the Eko Hotel and he lives very close. On that day, we called him and he was not picking up. That was why I granted an interview where I said we were looking for Tekno.

“Last week Wednesday, he called that he was coming to see us in Abuja. So, he came down to Abuja and apologised for what he did. I told him we were not interested in his money but we wanted him to work together with us as a team”, he said.

Mountain Black further stated that the rush to release materials is the reason why artistes of this generation like Tekno, resort to remaking past songs.

“When we started music, we were not in a rush to make it big like they do now. We took our time to release evergreen songs. But all the songs they do nowadays don’t stand the test of time. I suspect that most of the new generation artistes are short of ideas – that is why they tap from our past works. But a lot of things are happing in the country that they can sing about. We still have bad government as well as the use of drugs and codeine by the youth,” he said to close the interview.

Source – Toxclusive