“What have I done to myself”- Maheeda gushes over daughter as she strikes a suggestive pose

Popular Nigerian nudist, Maheeda’s beautiful 17-year-old daughter Divine Sam has grown so much and her proud mother has been gushing over her on social media.

Maheeda who was a gospel singer shared a recent photo of her lovely daughter. The teenager struck a suggestive pose as she sat on the floor.

The photo was captioned: “My daughter has finished my instagram career ????? I’m officially signing out with style ?.. i think I will just delete my account….. I can’t handle this!!! No I can’t !!! What hav I don to myself ???????????”

Maheeda’s followers are in awe of Divine’s beauty and have asked the mother to share her daughter’s handle but Maheeda has always been protective of her daughter’s privacy so that’s highly unlikely.

-Gistreel