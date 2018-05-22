What Have You Benefited From Following Me? – Buhari Asks His Supporters

Buhari, Hameed Ali earlier today

According to SaharaReporters , while speaking with the team, led by Hameed Ali, Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Buhari wondered “what the hell” was their benefit, since they weren’t receiving payment for their service.

“Nobody is paying you for what you have been doing. It is because, from the bottom of your hearts, you exposed yourselves by identifying with me through opposition to success and after the success I don’t know how many of you people will say what the hell you got out of it,” he said.

“You can only get satisfaction through voluntary and understandable way of believing in issues you do. You are only expecting your return from God and you are looking for the future of the country, your children and your grandchildren.

“Sometime I wonder… those who can afford to educate their children overseas – America, Europe, Asia and so on, and they continue… I wonder want kind of Nigerians they want their children to come and work with.

“I think there is a lot of lack of imagination because if you’re fighting for the country then you shouldn’t be misappropriating or misapplying the fund the way people do.”

