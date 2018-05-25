What Late Aisha Abimbola Told Actor Afeez Owo Before Her Death

Yoruba actor and filmmaker, Afeez Owo, was one of the actors who honoured the candle and artistes’ night of late Aisha Abimbola, aka Omoge Campus.

Speaking with GoldmyneTV at the ceremony held at LTV 8, Alausa, Lagos, Owo said the last time he saw her, she said she was dieting.

He stated, “The last time I saw her she told me she was dieting when I asked why she was looking slim. It was later I heard she had cancer. She found it difficult to share her plight with the public. She knew that if she had told the public, they would have donated money for her and she did not want that. But I don’t think it is bad if you are in trouble and you let the public know. Even when you have money, you still need to share things with people.”

According to him, he had known Aisha for close to 12 years, insisting that they were very close before death.

“At a time, we were working together for Korede Productions. She was a nice lady, though no one is perfect. I feel pained when I heard about her. I will miss her person because she was very calm. If death looks personalities, she should not die,” he opened up.

-36Ng