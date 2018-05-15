What Nerve! Nigerian Lady Shares The Love Letter Her Student Wrote To Her

A Facebook user identified as Chioma U. Jane, who is a teacher, has taken to a popular group, “Igboist”, on the social networking platform to post the screenshot of a love letter her student wrote to her.
She posted the letter and wrote; “Umunnem just negodi what I saw on my table yesterday. Umuazi kita don’t have respect bikonu. My teaching practice story.”
Read the love letter in full below;
Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria
Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!!