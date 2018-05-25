Entertainment

What Tiwa Savage Did After She Was Asked to Take A Picture Of Another Lady And Wizkid

A lady on Twitter who goes by the handle @DontDullDebs narrated an amusing story of how she mistakenly asked Tiwa Savage to take a picture of her and Wizkid.

The incident happened at Mr Eazi’s listening party which took place in London.

Recall that the two artistes have been rumoured to be loves due to the fact that they’ve been popping up at the same places and they seem to be quite friendly.

She tweeted: The funniest & most embarrassing thing happened to me yday at mr eazi’s listening party .after getting my selfie with wizkid I thought mmm full body will be better… so I tapped one babe like “Hun can you take a pic of us” she’s looked at me like , Who’s this??.

@DontDullDebs

Guys it was tiwa savage.

The girl then asked if Tiwa Savage could take the picture to which she said ‘no’.

The duo haven’t explicitly denied dating but they have been fiercely private about any relationship happening between them.

Davido, who jokingly referred to Tiwa Savage as ‘Our Sister’ in reference to the rumoured relationship got unfollowed by the ‘All Over’ singer.

Perhaps it is all a publicity stunt to promote a new collaboration much like the Bisola and Jeff Akoh hoax.

-Herald

 


