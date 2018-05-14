‘What Will Happen To Naira, NNPC If I Become President’- Atiku Speaks

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, has disclosed that he will privatize parts of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), if elected as President.

He explained that NNPC has been “beset by decades of mismanagement”.

Speaking with Reuters, the Waziri of Adamawa also disclosed that he will allow the naira to float so as to attract foreign investment.

According to Abubakar, “I am a strong believer in very, very small government and also the private sector.

“I am also going to expand it to include the oil and gas sector which have not been touched at all and other major sectors of the economy like mining, solid minerals.

“I will allow the naira to float because I believe that is one of the ways foreign direct investment can be encouraged to come in.”

Source – Naijaloaded