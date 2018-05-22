What will you do if there is no power for 4 Days?

It’s no longer news, the power situation in the country is bad and electricity goes off in some places for as long as 4 days. Nigeria prides itself as the giant of Africa but there are a lot of issues and problems daily facing its citizenry. One of the major problem is the issue of power and no one is guaranteed that for 24 hours of the day.

This brings us back to the matter, having no power for 4 days is not strange to me or the average Nigerians, go to some communities and they will tell you there hasn’t been light for 4 months; yet they survive. Mark of a true Nigerian, we still smile and laugh in hardship and difficult situations.

Technology today goes hand in hand with electricity, including gadgets such games and mobile devices. Most people today cannot “survive” without their smartphones and they would do anything just to charge and make their phone stay up.

TECNO latest power series is promising up to 4days of normal usage, 24 hours of gaming and 30 hours of video playback, all thanks to its new smart power saving technology.

The TECNO Pouvoir 2 boasts 6.0-inch full view display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB internal storage, fast 4G internet connection and is equipped with the latest Android 8.1 Oreo, Face ID, 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera.

What if you do not have access to generator, power bank and there is no power for 4 days? What will you do and can your device survive 4 days of constant usage? Most smartphones would surely go off even on the 2nd day.

For more information follow @tecnomobileNigeria on Facebook and @tecnomobileNg on Twitter and Instagram.

Leave a Comment…

comments