Where was Mbaka when Buhari’s herdsmen kinsmen killed Catholic priests and parishioners – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, former aide of ex president Goodluck Jonathan in a recent social media post asked where Rev Mbaka is, now that  President Muhammadu Buhari is’ hero worshipping’ late former head of state, Gen. Sani  Abacha.

It will be recalled that Father Mbaka, a Catholic Priest of Adoration Ministry, Enugu had prophesied Buhari’s victory in the 2015 presidential election. However, in January 2018, Mbaka in his new year message said Buhari would be totally disgraced if he takes a shot at the presidency after his current tenure.

According to Mr Omokri, Mbaka remained silent when news broke that two Catholic Priests and 17 parishioners were killed by herdsmen, who are Buhari’s kinsmen.

Well, some Twitter users in their reactions noted that Father Mbaka has done nothing wrong, all he did was to prophesy that Buhari will win. Some even noted that Mbaka has since distanced himself from Buhari. See some reactions below;


