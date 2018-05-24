Politics, Trending

#WhereIsThePower: Nigerians Troll Obasanjo for Referring Buhari to his Book

 

In response to President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement on Tuesday that one of the former heads of state was bragging that he spent more than 15 billion American dollars on power, yet no result. Former president Olusegun Obasanjo in his response referred the president to his book, My Watch.  OBJ in his response, said;

 “We recommend that the President and his co-travellers should read Chapters 41, 42, 43 and 47 of My Watch for Chief Obasanjo’s insights and perspectives on the power sector and indeed what transpired when the allegation of $16 billion on power projects was previously made.”
 Many Nigerians on social media were very disappointed with response and didn’t waste anytime to let the former president know. See some reactions below;

https://twitter.com/Ody_johnson/status/999539237270835201

 

https://twitter.com/martobono/status/999537178861547521

 


