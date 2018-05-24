WhereIsThePower: Nigerians Troll Obasanjo for Referring Buhari to his Book

In response to President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement on Tuesday that one of the former heads of state was bragging that he spent more than 15 billion American dollars on power, yet no result. Former president Olusegun Obasanjo in his response referred the president to his book, My Watch. OBJ in his response, said;

“We recommend that the President and his co-travellers should read Chapters 41, 42, 43 and 47 of My Watch for Chief Obasanjo’s insights and perspectives on the power sector and indeed what transpired when the allegation of $16 billion on power projects was previously made.”

Many Nigerians on social media were very disappointed with response and didn’t waste anytime to let the former president know. See some reactions below;

Someone that thinks he has the monopoly of lashing out at leaders apart from himself cannot answer simple question… Daddy Obj, $16bn of our common patrimony was frittered away by your administration, #WhereIsThePower ?? — Segun_Tomori (@seguntomori) May 23, 2018

In the book of OBJ page 46 you will find the require megawatt of electricity that will drive our dear country toward industrialization. #WhereIsThePower — Rikoto (@Ahmadeeango) May 23, 2018

Instead of answering the question #WhereisThePower ?OBJ stylishly resorted to marketing the unsold copies of his book,My Watch.Nigerians watched your administration too and we didn't see the power after you lavished a huge part of the $16bn.OBJ #WhereisThePower ? @toluogunlesi — Suanu Prince Pyagbara (@Official_Suanu) May 24, 2018

Obasanjo wants us to read his book "My watch" as Nigeria Constitution…

Okonjo Iweala wants us to read her book on corruption as EFCC constitution..

They keep writing books to exonerate themselves about the LOOTS that they were part of….#WhereIsThePower not your book?

ANSWER! — Taiwo_Ajakaye (@dmightyangel) May 23, 2018

Changing my phone with the recommended page inside My Watch power plant built by OBJ. #WhereIsThePower pic.twitter.com/vAhxRPFtCX — Abdullahi Zarma Omar (@ZaxmaOmar) May 23, 2018

