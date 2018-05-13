Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

White lady calls out Nigerian man after being scammed

A white lady who fell prey to the fraud scheme of a Nigerian man has called him out on Instagram.

This is coming after the EFCC apprehended 12 fraudsters at Club 57 on Friday morning.

According to the lady identified as @sk_nana_momma on Instagram, the Nigerian man identified as Ovili Louis who she has known for 7 months, showed off his fraudulent side after she opted out of a relationship with him.

Read what she wrote:

ATTENTION WOMEN OUT THERE! PLEASE SHARE!!The EFCC has been contacted. Beware of this person… I have “known” him 7 months now and beware!!! Do not fall for his lies!! He claims to be a Godly man… his true colors came out when I don’t want a relationship with him… I have every message he has sent me, all receipts of everything sent to him… please beware ladies!!! I fell in love with this man, my whole family and friends “knew” him… just a message for females to guard your hearts and minds and put God first always #lessonslearned#fake#godhelphim#exposed LOUIS OMENOGOR OVILI is the name he goes by. Please talk with this person with caution. His WhatsApp is Louis Okkin, Facebook name Omen Branded… BEWARE

