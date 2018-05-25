Local News

Who Rocked It Better? BBNaija Stars, Bam Bam & T-Boss On Fashion Battle With Floral Headgear (Photos)

Beautiful reality television stars, T-Boss and Bam Bam, who are well known for their stylish fashion lifestyle, have gone head to head in a fashion battle.

BamBam and T-boss

Former Big Brother Naija reality TV show stars, Tokunbo Ajayi, also known as T-boss, and Bamike Olawunmi, popularly called Bam Bam, have been captured on camera going head to head in a fashion battle.

The reality television stars are both rocking the Umezkulture head piece in red as online users are reacting to the stylish photos making the rounds on social media.

See more photos of the stars below;

Bam Bam

T-Boss

