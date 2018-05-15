Why APC Chairman, Oyegun Is After Me – Gov. Okorocha Threatens To Leak ‘Unheard Secrets’

Gov. Okorocha

Speaking while addressing journalists in Abuja on Sunday, Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, said that indebt probe of the missing result sheet of last week’s ward congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in his state was likely to unravel the monumental fraud that has been going on in the national leadership of the party.

According to to the influential politician, the reason why the national leadership of the party led by Oyegun moved against him, was due to his staunch opposition against tenure elongation which was earlier adopted by the party in their favour.

Vanguard reported that Okorocha disclosed that the outcome of last week’s ward congress in Imo state in the disposition of the Oyegun-led national leadership of APC on Imo ward congress, was glaring that he was on a vendetta mission against him for insisting on conduct of congress contrary to tenure elongation which he was to benefit.

Okorocha prayed the appropriate authorities to go all out to unravel the circumstances surrounding the missing result sheet even as he hailed the police for a major breakthrough into the situation following Sunday’s arrest of four persons in an Abuja hotel with some of the result sheet.

The Governor said a deeper investigation into the case was likely going to unravel fraud that the national leadership has perpetuated even as he threatened to leak the unheard secrets of his sacked appointees who have now queued up against him in opposition camp in the state.

He pointedly accused Chief Oyegun of lying on the whereabouts of the missing ward result sheet to him, immediately after the purported congress in his state, asking him to start being upright in his dealings if he wanted the nation’s democratic history to have him in good book.

He said: ”I did asked the National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun, ‘that where is the result and the chairman did tell me categorically that he had received the result sheet and I asked him that who submitted the result because I’m aware that the police is looking for the result sheet and the SSS too is looking for the result sheet and if the result sheet has reached the party office, then who submitted it?’.

“And I said that those who submitted the result sheet should tell the security agencies how they conducted the congress and got the result sheet only for us to hear today that no result is in the party’s office.

“This means the party lied that they have gotten the result. Everything there looks funny, it looks like some kind of mischievous connivance of people trying to make up things, cook up stories and tell people that this is how I lie.

“Once we are able to find the result, we will be very happy to know how they came about with that result sheet because as at 6pm on Saturday of the election, both the Organising Secretary of the party confessed that they couldn’t have the result sheet, the police Commissioner equally confirmed that there was no result sheet, the chairman of the panel confirmed that there was no result sheets,the SSS confirmed that there was no result sheet and the chairman of the party in Imo confirmed they could not see the sensitive material and therefore, there was no election.

“So if the result sheet finally appeared in the party office, then it’s a very interesting story that the whole Nigerians need to see.

“I think this will correct the issue of corruption in the internal democracy process in our party. It is unfortunate that men who were elected, respected men at that level will conscend to lying and cheating and violating the party’s principles. It’s something very unfortunate and it’s all because people want to get to power at all cost.

“Maybe this Imo State case would help to correct all the bad things that have been happening at the national headquarers of our party.”

On why he believed the national leadership was hounding him, the Imo State governor said: ”I spoke against elongation, that elongation is not good for our party when the national chairman of our party and some of his members believe that there should be elongation so that there would be no congress as provided by the party’s constitution.

”And I told them the danger if we do not conduct this Congress. I was a lonely voice in that matter until it became an issue that picked the interest of our party leaders and I supported my position.

”I was saying that if we do not conduct congress and we conduct primaries, those people that elect our governorship candidates in the primaries would have been illegal.

“And that we might win election and somebody will just go to court to challenge the decision and they may go to court ad win because we were elected by those delegates. That was just my position and they said no, the Constitution allowes partial supremacy.

”The party supremacy does not override the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Great mind like the Vice President, who is also a SAN concurred with me on that position and that’s where we are today.

“They were giving flimsy excuse that congress would divide the party and we told them that the issue of not having a congress is worse than for us having a congress.”

