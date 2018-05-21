Why Buhari won’t declare herdsmen terrorists – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode in a recent social media post said President Muhammadu Buhari won’t declare Fulani herdsmen on the ravage in some parts of Nigeria, terrorists because they are is storm troopers.

Fani-Kayode says these herdsmen wrecking havoc in some communities are used by the president to terrorise his enemies and those he despises.

FFK said this via his Twitter handle on Monday

…Filled with hate,the Fulani herdsmen are no longer just murderous terrorists but enemy combatants.They are @MBuhari's storm troopers and he uses them to terrorise his adversaries and all those that he hates and despises.That is why he cannot call them terrorists.He owns them! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 21, 2018

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain stressed that the Fulani herdsmen have declared war on Nigeria and as of today, had killed soldiers, kidnapped two and burnt patrol vehicles in Benue.