Why Buy Them Shoe Shinning Kits, Ben Bruce Reacts to Borno Youth Empowerment by their Senator

House of Representatives member from Borno state, Honorable Ahmed Babawo, empowered the Youths with shoe shining kits, bags of oranges for Ramadan and other items. In seems like a response to the news, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce says the gesture is a step in the wrong direction.

The Senator representing Bayelsa East said this via Twitter handle, adding that Nigeria’s 12 million out of school children, are mostly in Northern Nigeria, and because of this, will find it hard to earn a living in future.

Shoe-shining in 2018? Without education, Nigeria’s 12 million out of school children, who are mostly in Northern Nigeria, will find it hard to earn a living in future. If they cannot earn a living, they will live in despair which will make them vulnerable to anti social tendency! — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) May 16, 2018

You read my mind. Was shocked when I was reading the story. They have wasted money rather than empower anyone. Those kids will easily be recruited to carry out evil. — Donny PRPR Mos (@prprmore) May 16, 2018

It’s an aberration to a nation with the potential to lead Africa into its glory days. To know that the Northern leaders are the ones doing these is a “low” below low. #PVCReady — King Father (@kingfather12) May 16, 2018