Why Buy Them Shoe Shinning Kits, Ben Bruce Reacts to Borno Youth Empowerment by their Senator

House of Representatives member from Borno state, Honorable Ahmed Babawo, empowered the Youths with shoe shining kits, bags of oranges for Ramadan and other items. In seems like a response to the news, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce says the gesture is a step in the wrong direction.

The Senator representing Bayelsa East said this via Twitter handle, adding that Nigeria’s 12 million out of school children,  are mostly in Northern Nigeria, and because  of this, will find it hard to earn a living in future.

