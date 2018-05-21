Why I Came Up With ‘Accolades’ Video – Nollywood Actor, Charles Okocha a.k.a 2Pac

Charles Okocha

While speaking in an exclusive interview with PUNCH Newspaper, popular Nollywood actor and rapper, Charles Okocha, a.k.a Igwe 2Pac, opened up how he came up with the now viral ‘accolades’ video. He also spoke about his dream woman and his love for his mother.

Here are excerpts from the chat;

What motivated your skit, Accolade?

Nothing actually; it was just something I came up with randomly. When I look at some people who have worked really hard and nobody ever acknowledged them, it makes me feel bad.

So, I just did the video to let everyone know that hard-working people should be appreciated and acknowledged. I was surprised that it went viral but I am happy that I came up with something that a lot of people are inspired by and can also relate to.

On his type of woman

I like a humble woman who fears God. I love women who are real and don’t wear a lot of make-up. I love it when a woman appreciates her beauty. Before I can take any woman seriously, I have to see traits of godliness in her.

Will you marry your son’s mother?

When the time comes, everyone will know. But for now, let’s just not talk about that.

What are your aspirations?

I want to get closer to God and someday, I may end up becoming a pastor. It would be a delight winning souls for the kingdom of God and worshipping His holy name.

On his mother

I love my mother so much and I can do anything for her. I was just appreciating her because she did her best for me. She has paid her dues and there is no accolade that will be enough for her. I was also trying to make other people appreciate their mothers because there are people who will give anything for their mothers to be alive.

If your mother is still alive, always appreciate her and make her happy. My mum trained me and stood by me to this point. Whatever I do is to make her happy and put a smile on her face. My mother is my priority before any woman comes in and I will keep making her proud. I don’t joke with her.

