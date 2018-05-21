Why I Decided To Get Pregnant Even Though I Urged Young Women To Be Celibate – Linda Ikeji

Linda Ikeji

Famous Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji has revealed why she advised young girls to remain celibate even as she got pregnant after getting engaged.

The businesswoman responded on Twitter after Charly Boy Oputa had praised her for taking his advice.

Charly Boy wrote: “That Linda Ikeji is pregnant is no longer news, women are getting pregnant by the hour and some don’t even want the baby.

Thank God she listened to my advice, to get pregnant and forget about marriage.

You have done the right thing my girl. Your Mumu suppose Do.”

Reacting the entrepreneur wrote on the comment section:

“Nah. I want it all. Marriage and children and thankfully, that’s what I am getting! Yay! Who says you can’t have it all? God is amazing!.”

She then added: “I preached celibacy to young girls because I feel that’s the right way to live until you meet someone very special that you love, who loves you and wants to be in a committed relationship with you. Passing body around and having multiple partners is not the way and I stand by it.

And I’ve lived by it. But then I turned 36 and I knew there was nothing else I wanted more than to be a mum & wife and celibacy wasn’t going to get me that! I even did a video talking about how much I wanted these two things and God has finally answered my prayers. Beyond blessed.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria