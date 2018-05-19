Local News

Why I Don’t Dance In Public Anyhow – Ooni Of Ife Makes New Revelation, Shares Photos

The Ooni of Ife, Ooni Of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, is regarded to be one of the most important Yoruba monarchs in Nigeria and is highly revered around the western part of the country.

His activities and utterances usually catch attention as the media struggles to bring his stories to the fore. The monarch also uses his Facebook page to talk to people from time to time.

In his most recent post, the Ooni of Ife revealed why he does not dance in public any how he feels like. According to him, it s because of his dignified position.

Below is how he put it:

He wrote: “Things I used to do before, I can’t do them anymore. I love dancing. But I can’t dance anyhow in public as I have to carry myself with dignity. As the spiritual head of a race, a lot of spirituality is tied to the throne. It’s not a joke-Ooni of Ife”

