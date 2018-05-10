Local News

Why I Have No Collaboration With Wizkid – Davido

 

Davido and Wizkid

Davido has finally spoken on why he has not recorded a song with ‘Starboy’ Wizkid.

The ’30BG’ crooner, who won big for his label at the 2018 Headies award, said a collaboration with Wizkid would not be planned but have to come naturally in order to have the best.

According to him, this would only happen when the time was right.

Davido revealed this on Soundcity Fm.

He said: “On my collaboration with Wizkid, I feel like if it will happen, it will happen naturally.

“If we plan it, we might not do our best. Whenever the time is right, it will happen.”

On why his record label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) has no female presence he said: “If there was a female, we will be too overprotective.”

Davido at the just concluded 12th edition of the Headies won three awards.

