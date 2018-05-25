‘Why I told Linda Ikeji to get pregnant and forget about marriage’ – Charly Boy clears the air



Veteran Nigerian Entertainer, Charly Boy has slammed those who misunderstood his advise to celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji and also explained why he asked her to get pregnant and forget about marriage then.

According to Charly Boy, young men are just looking for someone to pay their bills and Linda has been ‘burnt so many times by useless wayo men parading themselves as prospective husbands’.

He also added that marriage can only work for two people who understand that marriage is a lot of discipline and hard work, and he has only managed to survive 40 years with same woman even though ‘e no sweet like that’.

Below is what he wrote;

For those brainless cells who couldn’t grasp why I told Linda Ikeji to forget about Marriage. *They don’t make men like they use to. *Most young men are just looking for someone to pay their bills. *Linda been burnt so many times by useless wayo men parading themselves as prospective husbands. *Most good men are already taken. *Most men don’t have the confidence to live with an already made Woman. *Most women desire a very strong man, who can take charge and take care. *Marriage very soon will no longer be fashionable, because most people can’t cope. *Marriage is a good thing if you’re lucky, but no be for everybody joor. One of my daughter’s has been a single mother after leaving a very abusive marriage. She is the best Mum I know and doing well for herself.

Marriage can only work for two people who understand that marriage is a lot of discipline and hard work. It’s not a tea party. Even some so called “Men of God” cant hold down a marriage. I have managed to survive almost 40yrs with the same woman, no be sey e sweet like dat,so Mumu men should go think about their life. It takes two to tango.

Leave Linda alone biko. Go face ur life.

