Why Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will keep a close eye on Chelsea’s Willian this summer



Jose Mourinho brought Willian to England in 2013.

And the Portuguese manager has hinted that he would like to work with the Brazilian forward again.

There have been lots of rumours suggesting that Anthony Martial is set to depart Old Trafford this summer, desperate to tie down a regular starting spot somewhere else after failing to convince Mourinho of his capabilities.

And there are suggestions that Willian could move in the other direction and team up with his former manager once more.

Mourinho swooped to sign the 29-year-old from under the noses of Spurs five years ago and he has become a firm fans’ favourite at Stamford Bridge.

And in an interview with ESPN, Manchester United boss Mourinho admitted he was a big admirer of the Brazilian.

He said: “I like very much the basic structure of Brazil, its tactical and mentality. There is a mixture between Brazilian natural talent, with a serious approach, physical, tactical.

“It is a team capable of defending well, allowing few goals, with a good support base. And then up front with Willian, Neymar, Coutinho and Jesus, they are all players with outstanding qualities.”

Source: www.football.london

