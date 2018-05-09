Gossip

Why Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will keep a close eye on Chelsea’s Willian this summer


Jose Mourinho brought Willian to England in 2013.

And the Portuguese manager has hinted that he would like to work with the Brazilian forward again.

There have been lots of rumours suggesting that Anthony Martial is set to depart Old Trafford this summer, desperate to tie down a regular starting spot somewhere else after failing to convince Mourinho of his capabilities.

And there are suggestions that Willian could move in the other direction and team up with his former manager once more.

Mourinho swooped to sign the 29-year-old from under the noses of Spurs five years ago and he has become a firm fans’ favourite at Stamford Bridge.

And in an interview with ESPN, Manchester United boss Mourinho admitted he was a big admirer of the Brazilian.

He said: “I like very much the basic structure of Brazil, its tactical and mentality. There is a mixture between Brazilian natural talent, with a serious approach, physical, tactical.

“It is a team capable of defending well, allowing few goals, with a good support base. And then up front with Willian, Neymar, Coutinho and Jesus, they are all players with outstanding qualities.”

Keep up to date with the latest news, features and exclusive from football.london via the free football.london app for iPhone and Android.

Source: www.football.london

The post Why Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will keep a close eye on Chelsea’s Willian this summer appeared first on vidi360.ng.


Tags

You may also like

“I Am Grateful To Everyone That Vouched For Me” – Niniola On #Headies2018 Performance

“Thanks for paving the way for all of us” – Read actor Femi Adebayo’s heartwarming birthday message to his father

“I Killed My Step-Daughter Because She Irritates Me”- 15year old Housewife Speaks

PSG ‘Exploring the Feasibility’ of Signing Manchester United’s Paul Pogba

Actor Kunle Afod’s Wife Reveals She Gave Birth To Her Four Children Through CS (Photos)

Actor Murphy Afolabi Having a nice time in Toronto After his birthday (photos)

“God Will Answer Your Prayers Even With A 90 Inches Long Wig & Fingernails” – Tonto Dikeh Says

Chelsea Reportedly Ready to Take €20m Loss on Alvaro Morata Amid Juventus Talk

“Money makes me wet” – Lady opens up

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *