Why Men Are Selfish – Media Personality, Toke Makinwa Reveals In New Vlog Series (Watch)

Rhythm FM OAP and celebrity vlogger, Toke Makinwa, has said that most men are selfish because it’s in their DNA.

The media personality in a new vlog series, “Toke Moments,” Toke talked about a recent Tyler Perry movie titled “Acrimony”, and and shared some lessons she learnt.

She posted the video of her latest vlog on Instagram and wrote;

“There’s a new Vlog out and it’s a must watch. I watched Acrimony by @Tylerperry a while back and it’s left me with all sorts of emotions but one thing jumped at me, men are selfish! It is just what it is.

“The man was selfish about his dreams, his goals, all the promises he made to that woman was not for her, they were his promises to him, and for him, he never once asked her what she wanted, it was all his desires so it didn’t matter who he ended up with, he was going to live that life as soon as he made it.

“Did he love her? Yes, he loved her the best way he knew how to and before you think this is a campaign against guys, she also enabled him.”

