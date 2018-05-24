Why Trump Canceled Much Anticipated Meeting With North Korea’s Leader, Kim

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump has cancelled the planned June 12 summit in Singapore with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, citing the “tremendous anger and open hostility” in a recent statement from North Korea.

It came on a day that North Korea dismantled its nuclear bomb testing site, in the presence of some invited journalists

Trump said in a letter to Kim released Thursday by the White House that based on the statement, he felt it was “inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting.”

The president says the North Koreans talk about their nuclear capabilities, “but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.”

Read Trump’s letter:

