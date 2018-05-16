Local News

Why Was I Considering Surgery? – Ex-Big Brother Star, Lilian Afegbai Appreciates Her Small Boobs, Body (Photos)

Nigerian actress, filmmaker and reality television star, Lilian Afegbai has shared new photos on her Instagram page while appreciating her imperfect body.
 

Lilian Afegbai

Former Big Brother Africa contestant and Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai, has taken to her Instagram page to share some very sexy photos and her social media fans are loving it.

The screen star revealed on the caption of the photos that at some point in her life, she considered going for plastic surgery to enhance her body, but has since come to accept that her body is imperfect but beautiful.

She wrote; “Why was I considering surgery ???? Self love is the best love, love my body and small boobs. I pray nothing makes me go under the knife. Not the new trend, not a man, not peer pressure, not even society.”

See more photos of the actress below;

