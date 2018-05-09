“Why We Built EFCC New Office With N24bn” – EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu Says

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has explained why the agency spent N24 billion on its new office.

Magu said it was a modest amount for a building that should cost N100 billion.

The 10-floor building is about 95 per cent completed as at May 9, and is expected to serve as the operating base for the anti-graft body.

Reacting to the criticisms trailing the amount used in completing the building, Magu said his critics were being unfair because, “If you go and bring any valuer, they will value it for not less than N100 billion.”

“That shows prudence, that shows transparency,” Magu told newsmen on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the anti-graft agency had recently said it recovered N130 million as part of the illegal funds expended during the 2015 general elections as from January to date in Gombe state.

It also said it has secured nine convictions in the state within the same time-frame.

