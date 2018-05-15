“Why Yahoo boys are still ‘mugus’ to the whites” – Seun Kuti writes

Nigerian Afro-beats musician, Seun Kuti has given his thoughts on the recent condemnation of internet fraud in Nigeria as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, intensifies its war against corruption and financial crimes.

The quite outspoken musician in his reaction, stated that these so called ‘Yahoo boys’ will remain the ‘Mugus’ until they dupe the whites and use the money to develop communities, until then, they remain the real losers according to him.

Recall that public opinions have remained divided over the arrest of internet fraudsters in Lagos State recently.

Seun Kuti wrote,

“Wetin yahoo boy dey take money do? No be to buy expensive white man things? Lol. If they weren’t busy buying White man drink but building their communities maybe just maybe, I will see dem but I don’t. Steal white mans money and the only way u can express that wealth is too seek validation by consuming the most expensive white man things and u say u are a Gee? All Yahoo boys are Mugus for whitey still, dem be learner. Wait that 100k u used 3 months to set the job how long did it take Gucci to collect it back? MUGU. Until we can express our success outside of white validation thru their brands and luxury items of status and class, U STILL BE MUGU”

