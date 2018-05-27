Why you shouldn’t vote Buhari in 2019 – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has again revealed why President Muhammadu Buhari should not be allowed to win in 2019 presidential elections. According to the former president, one reason why Buhari must be stopped in the coming election is because Buhari was double-mouthed especially as regards the issue of the Fulani Herdsmen.

While in a meeting with leaders of the pan-Yoruba organisation, Afenifere, last week in Akure, the Ondo State, Tribune reports that Obasanjo noted that he was not on board with the excuse of the Herdsmen that it is the anti-grazing laws that has caused the problem.