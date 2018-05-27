Why you shouldn’t vote Buhari in 2019 – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has again revealed why President Muhammadu Buhari should not be allowed to win in 2019 presidential elections. According to the former president, one reason why Buhari must be stopped in the coming election is because Buhari was double-mouthed especially as regards the issue of the Fulani Herdsmen.
While in a meeting with leaders of the pan-Yoruba organisation, Afenifere, last week in Akure, the Ondo State, Tribune reports that Obasanjo noted that he was not on board with the excuse of the Herdsmen that it is the anti-grazing laws that has caused the problem.
He (Buhari) often speaks from both sides of the mouth on the issue of armed herdsmen killing of innocent citizens.”
“At times, he would say the herdsmen are not Nigerians; that they are from Niger, Mali, Chad and other neighbouring countries.
“In the same breath, the president would say we should learn to live and cope with our neighbours, talking of the Middle Belt groups and that the crisis is an internal matter.
“At another time while in the United States, he said it was the fighters from Libya that were behind the killings. So, if the Nigerian military were to act, it will be against the position of the president. Therefore, the military had to be careful.”