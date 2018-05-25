Wife Begs Court To End Her Marriage After Discovering Her Husband Is A Thief

Court building

A 35- year- old woman, Remilekun Familusi, on Friday, prayed an Abeokuta Customary Court to dissolve her five-year marriage to husband Olayinka, over his alleged stealing habit.

She told the court that their five-year marriage was blessed with one child.

Remilekun alleged that her estranged husband was a thief, fraudster and had always been declared wanted by the people he stole from.

“He was traced to his father’s house in Ibadan sometime ago when he stole in Ogun State.

“He has never been a responsible man. He steals baby food and provisions from supermarkets and brings them to me to feed our baby with.

“I stopped him from bringing food items to my child who is now five years old when I discovered he was a thief.

“We never lived together as husband and wife; he has never shown any sign of being responsible.

“After giving birth to our daughter in 2013, I left his parents’ house where I was staying then,” she said.

The plaintiff also said that her husband was a fraudster, saying that he forged people’s signatures and defrauded them.

She further hinted the court that her father, who was also in the court, had, on many occasions, bailed Olayinka from police custody.

“There was a time he stole a laptop at Guarantee Trust Bank in one of the branches in Abeokuta. It was my father who bailed him when he was arrested,” she said.

She pleaded with the court to dissolve the union, saying it was never a happy one. She also urged the court to grant her custody of their only child.

She appealed to the court to order Olayinka, to stop coming to her house or the child’s school to cause trouble.

The respondent, while consenting to the dissolution prayer, disagreed with his wife’s claims that he was not responsible.

Olayinka disclosed that he never had real love for his wife, adding that if not for the child in the union, he would have forsaken the marriage for a long time.

Claiming that he has always been a responsible father to his child, Olayinka presented copies of bank tellers, which he claimed was evidence that he was paying to his wife and the mother-in-law’s account for the upkeep of his daughter.

Meanwhile, Olayinka told the court that he no longer engaged in stealing, saying that “God had taken full control” of his life.

Olayinka also said that he approved of the dissolution and prayed the court to grant him access to his daughter, whom he said he had not seen for the past 18 months.

The president of the court, Olalekan Akande, adjourned the case until June 6 for possible reconciliation and judgment.

-NAN

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria