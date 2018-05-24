Local News

Wike Fires Back At FG Over Plot To Assassinate Him

Governor Nyesom Wike

Mohammed, had on Wednesday said Governor Wike would have been arrested a long time ago, if not for immunity enjoyed by Governors.

The Minister said immunity was the reason Wike was not already answering questions on the allegation.

“As to the question about the allegation by the Governor of Rivers State that he has information that he will be assassinated by the federal government in a crowd, I think one of the beauties of being a governor is that you enjoy immunity from prosecution and arrest,” he had said.

Reacting, Wike said it was unfortunate that the Federal Government will trivialize an issue of that sensitive nature.

Governor Wike said because the Federal Government has relegated the sanctity of human lives, that is why they give conflicting reasons for the security challenges that have led to wanton killings in different parts of the country.

“They don’t care about the issue of the protection of lives and property. That is why people are killed in their numbers everyday.

“But I will not be slaughtered easily. They will not be succeed in their plot”, Governor Wike told newsmen in Port Harcourt last night.

He said that there were laid down constitutional processes of handling weighty issues of that nature, pointing out that it was unfortunate that the Federal Government has deliberately refused to follow the constitutional path.

