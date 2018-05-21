Local News

Wike Haunted By Blood Of Innocent People He Shed Since 2015 – Presidential Aide

 

Nyesom Wike

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie on Monday stated that the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike was being haunted by the “blood of the innocent he shed since 2015”.

Onochie stated this in reaction to an interview the Rivers governor had with some journalists from Channels Television.

In a tweet, the presidential aide, stressed that the people of Rivers state must come together to “uproot” Wike, whom she referred to as “paranoid Governor” in 2019.

She wrote: “The @sunrisedailynow team are asking all the right questions, but they are dealing with Gov. Nyesom Wike aren’t they!

“He’s a man haunted by the blood of the innocent he has shed since 2015.

“To survive, the people of Rivers state must come together to uproot this paranoid Governor.”

