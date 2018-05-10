Local News

Wild Celebration As Boy Who Was Kidnapped And Sold For N800K Is Reunited With Family (Photos)

The boy has been with his family

It has been reported that there was massive celebration recently after a three year old boy who was kidnapped in Igboukwu town in Anambra state on Valentine’s Day, February 14th 2018, was reunited with his family.

Local reports show that the boy named Onyedika Emmanuel Aji of Good Shepherd Nursery school, Ngo Igboukwu was abducted on his way to School on the said date with his elder sister.

Onyedika who is from Enugu ezike Enugu state was allegedly abducted by Mr Kingsley Ezeh a spare parts dealer in Nsukka with 5 children of his own. Onyedika was found on 6th of May, almost 8 days to make it 3 months since he got missing.

Onyedika was sold at the price of N800,000 to a woman who needed a male child and she named him Mmaduabuchi.

On 6th May 2018, Mrs Chiamaka Elodi the wife of Reverend Francis Elodi from Igboukwu found Onyedika on her way back from the hospital, she found him with the adopted mother as they were about to board a vehicle at Oye Emene Enugu state.

She raised the alarm and necessary measures were taken from there.

Below are some photos of the boy after his return:

